(Corrects headline and story to clarify first tranche of shares
to be listed in mid July, not early August)
ZURICH, April 16 Swiss cement maker Holcim
said on Thursday it expects the first tranche of new
shares in its tie-up with France's Lafarge to be
listed on exchanges in Zurich and Paris in mid July.
Shareholders must back a capital increase at the cement
maker's extraordinary general meeting on May 8 to fund the
fusion of the companies, which together would have reported a
pro-forma net profit of 1.579 billion euros in 2014.
In an invitation to shareholders, Holcim proposed increasing
share capital through issuing up to 264.237 million fully
paid-in registered shares with a par value of 2 Swiss francs
each.
A second tranche of shares will be listed in early August,
Holcim said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Michael Perry)