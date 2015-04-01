ZURICH, April 1 Swiss cement maker Holcim
is open to giving Russia's Eurocement a seat on the
board after its merger with French peer Lafarge goes through,
Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle told Bloomberg on Wednesday.
The comments were confirmed by a Holcim spokesman.
Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns a 10.8 percent
stake in Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, on Sunday rejected
the renegotiated merger terms that Holcim had reached with
Lafarge in mid-March.
"You can assume that we are speaking with all shareholders
and also with him," Reitzle told Bloomberg, referring to
Galchev's Eurocement.
"It would be beneficial to have him in the board as he would
bring in lots of expertise from the cement sector."
Reitzle also said that the future CEO of the combined
company would be named in the next two weeks.
He excluded re-opening the negotiations with Lafarge on the
share-exchange ratio or paying a special dividend to Holcim
shareholders to win them over to the deal.
Holcim shareholders, some of whom remain sceptical of the
cement industry mega-merger, must ratify the deal at a
shareholder meeting on May 8.
(Reporting by Zurich Newsroom; Editing by Leila Abboud)