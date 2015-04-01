(Recasts with Eurocement source)
ZURICH/PARIS, April 1 Holcim's
second-biggest shareholder is still seeking better terms in the
Swiss firm's proposed merger with Lafarge, despite the
cement maker's chairman saying the company was open to giving it
a seat on the combination's board.
In an effort to keep the merger on course, the two companies
last month revised terms to meet key demands of Holcim
shareholders.
But Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns a 10.8
percent stake in Zurich-based Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG,
is still seeking a further improvement to the deal's exchange
ratio of nine Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge, a Eurocement source
said.
This is despite Holcim Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle telling
Bloomberg on Wednesday that Holcim is open to giving Eurocement
a seat on the merged company's board.
"You can assume that we are speaking with all shareholders
and also with him," Reitzle told Bloomberg, referring to
Galchev's Eurocement. "It would be beneficial to have him in the
board as he would bring in lots of expertise from the cement
sector."
The comments were confirmed by a Holcim spokesman.
The Eurocement source said a seat on the board would be of
interest but would not be enough. "What we ask for is a better
exchange ratio," the source said.
A Eurocement source first told Reuters on Monday that it
wanted a better deal for Holcim investors in the planned merger
with France's Lafarge.
Reitzle also said the future CEO of the combined company
would be named in the next two weeks.
He excluded re-opening the negotiations with Lafarge on the
share-exchange ratio or paying a special dividend to Holcim
shareholders to win them over to the deal.
Holcim shareholders, some of whom remain sceptical of the
cement industry mega-merger, must ratify the deal at a
shareholder meeting on May 8.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt in Zurich, with
Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by David Holmes)