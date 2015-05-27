PARIS May 27 Swiss cement maker Holcim
and French merger partner Lafarge said on
Wednesday they had finalised the make-up of the future 10-member
executive committee of the combined LafargeHolcim.
The companies confirmed that Holcim Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Aebischer would be in charge of finance for the group.
Lafarge Morocco head Saad Sebbar will lead the Middle East
and Africa region, while Lafarge France head Pascal Casanova
will be in charge of Latin America, the companies said in a
joint statement.
The appointments mean each company will have five executives
on the combined committee, to be led by Lafarge's Eric Olsen as
chief executive.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)