* Plan to save 500 mln eur in 2012

* Keeps market growth target of 2 to 5 percent in 2011

* Q3 operating profit down 9 percent to 750 mln eur

* Q3 sales up 1 percent to 4.211 bln eur

* Shares up more than 6 percent (Adds details, analyst comments, background)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Nov 4 Lafarge on Friday said it aimed to save 500 million euros next year as part of plans by the world's largest cement maker to cut debt and regain its investment grade credit rating.

Lafarge, which reported a decline in third-quarter profits as expected, also said it had secured more than 2 billion euros in 2011 from disposals to help reduce its 14.26 billion debt pile.

The latest divestment, the sale of its European and South American gypsum businesses for 850 million euros in cash, closed on Friday.

"These measures, including price actions in response to a high cost environment, are part of ongoing steps to strengthen profitability, reduce debt and maintain strong liquidity," Chief Executive Bruno Lafont said in a statement.

Lafarge's shares rose more than 6 percent.

The stock, which has lost around 37 percent since the start of 2011, was trading up 5.86 percent at 31.17 euros at 1027 GMT, outperforming the French blue-chip CAC 40 index , which was up 0.57 percent.

Lafarge said it continued to see cement demand rising, driven by fast construction growth in emerging markets, and maintained its estimate of market growth of between 2 and 5 percent in 2011.

Overall pricing is expected to be stable to slightly higher in 2011 amid rising costs, it added.

Lafont told reporters during a conference call that he remained cautious about prospects for next year, saying he did not expect a significant recovery in developed markets.

Third-quarter operating profit dropped 9 percent to 750 million euros due to cost pressures and weak pricing in emerging markets, lagging an average forecast of 773.6 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Still, the results beat some analysts' expectations.

"Overall not too bad for Lafarge, it has been a while since the last time they reported better than expected," Cheuvreux analyst Levon Babalyan said in a note to clients.

Helvea analyst Patrick Appenzeller said the deconsolidation of the gypsum business had made comparing Lafarge's third-quarter results with consensus estimates rather difficult, but he said earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation were in line with his forecasts.

Net profit in the quarter declined 10 percent to 336 million euros, while sales rose 1 percent to 4.211 billion, reflecting volume improvements in emerging markets.

Lafarge achieved 50 million euros of cost savings in the quarter and 150 million since the start of the year, on track to meet its 200 million target for 2011.

Credit rating agency Moody's cut its rating on Lafarge to non-investment grade in August, five months after a similar move by Standard & Poor's. ($1=0.728 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan, Christian Plumb and Jane Merriman)