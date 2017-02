PARIS Dec 21 Lafarge, the world's biggest cement maker, is seeking a buyer for its cement operations in South Africa in a deal that may fetch $700-$800 million euros, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing two unnamed sources.

Potential bidders may include Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, the owner of India's largest cement maker, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Bloomberg said.

A Lafarge spokeswoman declined to comment. Aditya Birla was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)