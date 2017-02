PARIS Feb 2 Lafarge, the world's biggest cement maker, said on Thursday that it would cut 460 jobs, including 90 in France, as part of a reorganisation of its corporate functions.

It did not provide any details of the cost savings from the plan.

"The new group organization will enable Lafarge to be more focused on the needs of its markets and its customers, and to accelerate the development of the group through organic growth and innovation," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud)