PARIS Nov 4 Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, unveiled a plan to save 500 million euros ($687 million) next year as it reported a decline in third-quarter profits on Friday.

Still, the group said it continues to see cement demand rising and maintained its estimate of market growth of 2 to 5 percent in 2011.

Third-quarter operating profit dropped 9 percent to 750 million euros, while sales rose 1 percent to 4.211 billion.

Analysts, on average, had forecast third-quarter operating profit of 773.6 million euros and sales of 4.415 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)