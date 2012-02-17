UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
PARIS Feb 17 Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, on Friday reported a 28 percent slide in 2011 net profit, hit by write-offs, and said it will continue to reduce its debt in 2012.
Net profit declined to 593 million euros ($773.39 million), reflecting a non-cash goodwill write-off of 285 million, mainly in Greece, while sales rose 3 percent to 15.28 billion.
In the three months to December 2011, sales rose 5 percent to 3.8 billion.
Analysts, on average, had a consensus of 688.47 million for net profit and 15.17 billion for sales, according to a Reuters poll of 20 analysts.
($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Demonstrators opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline braced for a showdown with authorities on Wednesday, as protest leaders said at least some would defy a deadline to abandon the camp they have occupied for months to stop the project.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.