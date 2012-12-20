MUMBAI Dec 20 French cement maker Lafarge SA
is in talks with private equity and financial firms to
raise about $300 million by selling around a 20-25 percent stake
in its India unit, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
The deal would value the Indian operations at around $1.2
billion.
The world's largest cement maker is also weighing an option
to exit India entirely if they get a strategic investor to buy
out its entire operations in the country, said the sources, who
declined to be named as the negotiations were private.
Lafarge is in talks with a slew of firms, including Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts and Co. and Temasek, said the two
sources.
KKR declined to comment. Lafarge and Temasek were not
immediately available for comment.