PARIS, April 8 French cement maker Lafarge will put forward one of its top executives, Eric Olsen, as the chief executive of the combined group after its merger with Swiss peer Holcim, according to Le Monde newspaper.

The boards of Lafarge and Holcim could meet as early as Wednesday afternoon to consider Olsen's candidacy, Le Monde said. The Swiss side will also have to approve Olsen's appointment, the paper said.

Both companies declined to comment. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)