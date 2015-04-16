* Move seen as Eurocement getting behind deal
* Holcim assessing its response
* Shareholders to vote at May 8 EGM
ZURICH, April 16 Shares in cement makers Holcim
and Lafarge rose on Thursday on hopes
investors will approve their planned merger after the Swiss
firm's No. 2 stakeholder Eurocement nominated its owner Filaret
Galchev for a seat on the board.
Zurich-based Holcim needs the backing of two-thirds of its
shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on May 8
to finance the fusion of the firms, which together would have
reported a pro-forma net profit of 1.579 billion euros ($1.68
billion) in 2014.
Eurocement Holding, which holds a 10.8 percent stake in
Holcim, has expressed concerns about the terms of the deal, but
late on Wednesday said it would nominate its owner Filaret
Galchev for a position on the board of the combined group.
The nomination of Galchev in an emailed statement may signal
that Eurocement is softening its resistance to the merger,
though the firm gave no indication that it accepts the current
terms of the deal.
The nomination sent shares in Lafarge up 3.5 percent and
Holcim shares up 2 percent by 0900 GMT on Thursday.
"We expect today's announcement will be interpreted by the
market as if the deal is done, as a 'yes' vote from Eurocement
would be enough to seal the deal," analysts at Bernstein said in
a note. "In our view, although still not certain, the
probability of the deal proceeding has now significantly
increased."
Holcim is now assessing the options of how the proposal
could be implemented, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
Galchev's name was neither on a list of candidates for the
post-merger board released on Tuesday, nor listed in the
invitation to the EGM published earlier on Thursday.
Holcim's chairman said earlier this month the firm was open
to giving the Russian businessman a seat.
At that time, a Eurocement source told Reuters a seat on the
board would be of interest, but that Galchev was still seeking
further improvement to the deal's exchange ratio of nine Holcim
shares for 10 Lafarge shares.
Provided shareholders back the deal, Holcim said on Thursday
it expects the bulk of new shares of the combined company to be
listed on exchanges in Zurich and Paris in mid July, with a
second tranche to follow in early August.
In an invitation to shareholders, Holcim proposed issuing up
to 264.237 million fully paid-in registered shares with a par
value of two Swiss francs each, which would increase its share
capital by up to 528.475 million Swiss francs.
($1 = 0.9402 euros)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by
Vincent Baby)