ZURICH, March 9 Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Monday it would not comment on press reports about shareholder reactions to the terms of its planned merger with France's Lafarge.

Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the company's shareholders in the merger, Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, citing people close to the billionaire.

"The board of Holcim has taken note of press statements about shareholder reactions relating to the commercial terms of the combination," Holcim said in a statement.

"The board of directors of Holcim does not comment on these statements, except to say that no direct quotes are attributable to Holcim." (Reporting By Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)