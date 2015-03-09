ZURICH, March 9 Swiss cement maker Holcim said
on Monday it would not comment on press reports about
shareholder reactions to the terms of its planned merger with
France's Lafarge.
Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a
better deal for the company's shareholders in the merger, Swiss
weekly SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, citing people close
to the billionaire.
"The board of Holcim has taken note of press statements
about shareholder reactions relating to the commercial terms of
the combination," Holcim said in a statement.
"The board of directors of Holcim does not comment on these
statements, except to say that no direct quotes are attributable
to Holcim."
