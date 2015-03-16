FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
ZURICH, March 16 A top-10 shareholder in Holcim said on Monday a planned merger with French rival Lafarge could collapse if deal terms are not renegotiated in the Swiss cement maker's favour.
The shareholder, who declined to be named, said Zurich-based Holcim will seek stronger representation on the combined company's board, which had originally been set at seven representatives from both firms.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt.; Writing by Katharina Bart)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.