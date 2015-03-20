Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT, March 20 Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA have agreed to new terms over their planned multi-billion-euro merger, which would create the world's biggest cement firm, including agreeing to a new share-swap ratio for the deal.
They agreed to a ratio of 9 Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge shares, Holcim said on Friday.
It said the appointment of a new chief executive for the combined group would be communicated in due course, at the latest upon filing of the public offer to the Lafarge shareholders.
Holcim also said that certain key shareholders of both companies had confirmed their support for the revised merger terms, without naming those shareholders. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, April 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, April 5 The U.S. dollar gained against the yen on Wednesday for the first time in four days after a report showed U.S. private sector employers created more jobs than expected in March, suggesting a generally stable labor market.