PARIS, March 30 Shares in French cement group
Lafarge fell by around 2 percent on Monday after two
shareholders of its Swiss merger partner Holcim
appeared unhappy with revised deal terms that were designed to
placate them.
Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns a 10.8 percent
stake in Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, has rejected the new
merger terms, which give Holcim shareholders a more favourable
share exchange and which remove Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont from
the role of CEO of the combined group.
Galchev, Holcim's second-largest shareholder, views the
terms as "not satisfactory and half-baked", the Sonntagszeitung
reported, citing an unnamed source described as a Galchev
confidant.
Separately, Harris Associates said it was not prepared to
back the deal until it knows who will take Lafont's place.
"Before we decide on the transaction we first want to know
who will be put forward for this post," David Herro, chief
investment officer for international equities at Harris, said in
an interview with Swiss business newspaper Finanz und
Wirtschaft.
Harris owns 3.19 percent of Holcim's shares according to
Thomson Reuters data.
