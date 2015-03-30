FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
ZURICH, March 30 Eurocement Holding, the second biggest shareholder in Switzerland's Holcim, wants a better deal for the cement maker's investors in its planned merger with France's Lafarge, a source within Eurocement told Reuters on Monday.
The two companies, looking to create the world's biggest cement firm, earlier this month agreed a new share-swap ratio that was more advantageous to Holcim investors.
However, the source said Eurocement, which owns a 10.8 percent stake in Holcim, was still unhappy with the current terms on offer.
"We believe that the ratio is not good enough," the source said. "We are not happy with the current situation." (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Joshua Franklin)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.