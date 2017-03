ZURICH, April 15 The third-largest shareholder in Holcim said it was leaning towards supporting the Swiss cement maker's merger with French rival Lafarge, according to an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"We are tending towards supporting the Holcim-Lafarge merger," David Herro, the chief investment officer for Chicago-based Harris Associates, was quoted as saying on the paper's website.

The comments were noteworthy because Harris had held back from approving the deal, set to be voted on by investors at a May 8 meeting, until a decision was reached on who would lead the company.

Harris had not commented since Lafarge Holcim named Eric Olsen to lead the combined company last week. (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt; Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)