ZURICH, April 16 Holcim said a
proposal from its second biggest shareholder for a seat on the
board of the company formed by a merger with France's Lafarge
had come too late to be considered at a shareholder
meeting next month.
The Swiss cement maker's second-largest investor Eurocement
said on Wednesday it was nominating its owner, Filaret Galchev,
for a position on the board of a planned tie-up between Holcim
and rival Lafarge.
But Holcim said in a statement on Thursday this came too
late to be considered by Holcim's board for inclusion into the
agenda of its extraordinary general meeting on May 8.
