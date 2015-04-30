ZURICH, April 30 Holcim's finance chief on Thursday welcomed the support of the group's second-biggest investor Eurocement for the Swiss cement maker's proposed merger with France's Lafarge.

"We have been asked many times, virtually in every single discussion, about what's Eurocement's position," Holcim Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer said on a call with analysts and reporters for the firm's first-quarter earnings.

"We said the same: 'We cannot talk for shareholders but with our current knowledge we expect them to support the merger'. And that's now what they have confirmed this morning which we obviously very much appreciate."

The backing from Eurocement, announced late on Wednesday, is a boost to Zurich-based Holcim as it seeks to win the support of two-thirds of investors at a shareholder meeting on May 8 in order to approve a fundraising to pay for the merger.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)