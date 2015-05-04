UPDATE 3-Krispy Kreme-owner JAB to buy bakery chain Panera Bread
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
ZURICH May 4 The third-largest shareholder in Holcim said on Monday it has backed the Swiss cement maker's merger with French rival Lafarge.
"Harris has voted in favour of the merger," a spokeswoman for U.S.-based fund manager Harris Associates said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Two-thirds of investors in the Swiss company need to back the merger at a Holcim shareholder meeting this week for the deal to proceed.
Harris had held back from supporting the deal, set to be voted on by investors at a May 8 meeting, until a decision was reached on who would lead the company. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Katharina Bart)
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.
* Switzlerland's Petrobras-linked seizures over $1 bln (Adds quotes from Swiss AG, updates seizure figure to $1.1 bln)