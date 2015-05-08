BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
ZURICH May 8 Holcim investors backed a capital increase in a vote on Friday, paving the way for the Swiss cement maker's planned $40 billion merger with France's Lafarge.
More than 93 percent of those present at the extraordinary general meeting voted to approve a capital increase to fund the Lafarge tie-up, clear of the required two-thirds majority.
Securing shareholder backing was one of the last major hurdles for the merger, which was first announced in April last year and had come close to collapse.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
FRANKFURT, March 23 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Apr 30, 2017 Axpo (1) ...............................................