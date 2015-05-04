(Adds details of the divestiture)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON May 4 Holcim Ltd, a Swiss
company, and Lafarge S.A., which is based in Paris, on
Monday won U.S. antitrust approval to merge after they agreed to
divest assets, the Federal Trade Commission.
The companies agreed to divest plants, terminals and a
quarry to gain approval of their $25 billion deal, the FTC said.
The companies won approval for the deal from European Union
antitrust enforcers in December.
In the United States, the two companies agreed that Lafarge
would sell a cement plant and quarry in Iowa as well as
terminals and distribution centers in Minnesota, Wisconsin,
Tennessee and Louisiana.
Lafarge said previously that it would sell its Davenport
cement plant in Iowa and seven terminals along the Mississippi
River to Summit Materials for $450 million in cash plus
Summit's Bettendorf, Iowa, cement terminal.
Holcim will sell slag cement plants in Chicago and New
Jersey and terminals in Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and
elsewhere. Slag cement is a specialty cement used to make more
durable buildings.
The two companies - the biggest cement makers in the world -
announced the megadeal in April 2014, saying it was the biggest
ever merger of equals.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)