April 29 Eurocement Holding AG, Holcim Ltd's
second-largest shareholder, said it supports the Swiss
cement maker's planned merger with France's Lafarge SA
.
"Having analyzed all advantages and disadvantages of a
possible creation of the biggest global construction materials
player we think that the prospective of the development of the
combined company is very positive, so we will support the
merger," Eurocement said in a statement.
Eurocement, which has a 10.8 percent stake in Holcim, said
it intends to keep actively participating in the work of the
merged company.
The backing from Eurocement is a boost to Zurich-based
Holcim as it seeks to win the support of two-thirds of investors
at a shareholder meeting on May 8 in order to approve a
fundraising to pay for the merger.
Eurocement-owner Filaret Galchev had earlier expressed
concerns about the terms of the Holcim-Lafarge deal, but on
April 16 Eurocement said it would nominate Galchev for a
position on the board of the combined group - a sign that
Eurocement was softening its resistance to the merger.
