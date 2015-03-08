ZURICH, March 8 Holcim's largest
stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the
Swiss cement maker's shareholders in its planned merger with
Lafarge, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing people close
to the Swiss billionaire.
The merger with France's Lafarge to create the world's
biggest cement maker was agreed last April, but analysts have
since flagged a potential divergence between the two companies'
earnings prospects, raising the possibility of a renegotiation
of terms.
Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung said that Holcim board member
Schmidheiny, who owns 20.1 percent of the company according to
Thomson Reuters data, sees two possible solutions. One is to
weigh the exchange ratio of shares in favour of Holcim
investors. Another is a special dividend.
The paper also quoted another board member as saying the
deal will not work in its current form. The proposed deal would
see each Lafarge share being swapped for one Holcim share.
A Holcim spokesman declined to comment on the article, but a
representative for Schmidheiny said the industrial logic for the
merger has not changed.
SonntagsZeitung also reported that Swiss shareholder group
Ethos, which represents around 200 pension funds, is against the
deal as it stands and will tell Holcim's board that it will
advise members to vote against the merger unless there is a
change to the exchange ratio.
Ethos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SonntagsZeitung had reported last week that Holcim was
looking at several methods to sway shareholders into backing the
merger, including a generous special dividend or a share
buyback.
