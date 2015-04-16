(Adds Eurocement reaction, detail)
ZURICH, April 16 Holcim said a
proposal by a major shareholder to have a seat on the board
after the Swiss cement maker merges with France's Lafarge
had come too late to be included in the agenda of a
shareholder meeting next month.
The proposal came from Eurocement Holding, Holcim's
second-largest shareholder with a 10.8 percent stake. Thierry
Sauvaire, chief executive of Eurocement Holding, told Reuters he
was surprised by Holcim's statement and that the company was
analysing the situation.
Holcim needs the backing of two-thirds of its shareholders
at an extraordinary general meeting on May 8 to approve a
fundraising to pay for the merger with rival Lafarge.
Eurocement-owner Filaret Galchev has expressed concerns
about the terms of the deal, but late on Wednesday Eurocement
said it would nominate Galchev for a position on the board of
the combined group.
Though Eurocement gave no indication that it accepts the
current terms of the deal, Galchev's nomination was considered
as a sign Eurocement was softening its resistance to the merger.
Holcim said in a statement on Thursday Eurocement's proposal
came too late to be considered by Holcim's board for inclusion
in the agenda of the shareholder meeting. Invitations for the
meeting were published earlier on Thursday.
Eurocement can still put Galchev's candidacy to the
company's shareholders on the day of the meeting, provided the
proposal meets form and content requirements, according to a
Swiss securities lawyer.
