ZURICH, April 16 Holcim said a proposal by a major shareholder to have a seat on the board after the Swiss cement maker merges with France's Lafarge had come too late to be included in the agenda of a shareholder meeting next month.

The proposal came from Eurocement Holding, Holcim's second-largest shareholder with a 10.8 percent stake. Thierry Sauvaire, chief executive of Eurocement Holding, told Reuters he was surprised by Holcim's statement and that the company was analysing the situation.

Holcim needs the backing of two-thirds of its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on May 8 to approve a fundraising to pay for the merger with rival Lafarge.

Eurocement-owner Filaret Galchev has expressed concerns about the terms of the deal, but late on Wednesday Eurocement said it would nominate Galchev for a position on the board of the combined group.

Though Eurocement gave no indication that it accepts the current terms of the deal, Galchev's nomination was considered as a sign Eurocement was softening its resistance to the merger.

Holcim said in a statement on Thursday Eurocement's proposal came too late to be considered by Holcim's board for inclusion in the agenda of the shareholder meeting. Invitations for the meeting were published earlier on Thursday.

