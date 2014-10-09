PARIS Oct 9 Lafarge and Holcim
are about to request approval from the European
Commission for their planned merger, Lafarge Chief Executive
Bruno Lafont told reporters on Thursday.
"We are indeed very close to (EU) notification," Lafont said
on the sidelines of a conference on affordable housing at
Lafarge's headquarters in Paris, adding that talks with Brussels
had been "constructive" and that the companies were "well on
track" to close the deal in the first half of next year.
Lafarge and Holcim unveiled plans in April to create the
world's biggest cement group with $44 billion in yearly sales.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Natalie Huet)