PARIS, March 17 French cement group Lafarge
will hold a board meeting later on Tuesday to discuss
potential changes to the terms of its merger deal with Swiss
counterpart Holcim, a source familiar with the matter
said.
The source added that the Lafarge board remained committed
to negotiating only regarding the share exchange ratio, and not
any change to the agreed leadership set-up that makes Lafarge
head Bruno Lafont chief executive of the combined group.
"The board cannot give satisfaction to Holcim on all
points," the source said. "It cannot accept both a change of
parity and a taking of control."
