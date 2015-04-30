* Lafarge Q1 EBITDA tops f'casts with 17 pct rise to 403 mln
* On track to deliver cost savings targets for the year
* Holcim net 310 million francs vs f'cast 340 mln
* Lafarge shares up 4.5 percent, Holcim up 2.0 percent
(Recasts, adds analyst comment, shares)
By Joshua Franklin and Andrew Callus
ZURICH/PARIS, April 30 Swiss cement maker Holcim
reported a jump in first-quarter net profit on
Thursday, helped by asset sales, while its French merger partner
Lafarge posted a better than expected rise in
operating profit.
Shares in both companies climbed after the results as
analysts said the numbers boded well ahead of a Holcim
shareholder meeting next week, when two-thirds of investors in
the Swiss company need to back the merger for it to proceed.
The plan to create the world's biggest cement maker also got
a boost overnight ahead of the results, when the Swiss company's
second-largest shareholder Eurocement said it now supported the
merger unveiled a year ago.
Lafarge shares rose 4.5 percent to 65.79 euros by 0708 GMT
while Holcim was 2.0 percent higher at 76.35 Swiss francs.
Analysts focused on Lafarge's operating profit (EBITDA)
beating forecasts with a 17 percent rise to 403 million euros
and the French company being on track to deliver cost savings
targets for the year.
"Overall, a better than expected performance from Lafarge,"
Bernstein analysts said in a note. "This slight reversal of
fortunes compared to Holcim ... should be good for the balance
of the shareholder vote."
The two companies unveiled a "merger of equals" last April
to create the world's biggest cement maker, but terms were
revised in March after shareholders in the Swiss company
complained they were getting a raw deal.
Holcim investors had watched the relative performance of the
two companies diverge since the merger was announced. The rise
in the Swiss franc against the euro and worries about the
proposed management structure were other factors prompting its
shareholders to push for a better deal.
Holcim reported a net profit of 310 million francs ($329
million), up from 80 million a year earlier, helped by the sale
of its minority stake in Siam City Cement, but below an average
forecast of 340 million.
Some analysts said Holcim's performance was tarnished by a
poor showing in Africa and the Middle East, where sales fell
13.5 percent.
Lafarge reported a net loss of 96 million euros ($106.6
million) for the quarter, against a 135 million loss a year
before.
