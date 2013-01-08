PARIS Jan 8 French cement maker Lafarge
said on Tuesday it had agreed with Mexican consortium
Elementia to combine their cement assets in Mexico.
Lafarge will bring its two plants of Vito and Tula for a
total capacity close to 1 million tonnes while Elementia will
contribute the new 1 million tonnes plant it is currently
building in central Mexico, the statement said.
The transaction, which involves no cash and is subject to
regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second-half
2013, pursuant to the start up of the new plant of Elementia.
The new joint-venture will be 47 percent held by Lafarge
and 53 percent by Elementia.