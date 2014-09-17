LAGOS, Sept 17 Lafarge Africa,
Finland's Wartsila and the World Bank's IFC have
agreed to build a 220 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant in
Nigeria to boost electricity supplies, they said on Wednesday.
The trio said in a statement their plan was to help
fast-track increased power supplies to the national grid and
that they expected to provide more electricity to about 1.4
million households. They did not disclose the cost of the
project.
Nigeria is reforming its power sector to end chronic outages
which are seen as the biggest constraint on business growth in
Africa's biggest economy and one of the main gripes of its 170
million people, who only get power a few hours, or less, a day.
At 4,000 megawatts, Nigeria's electricity output is a tenth
of South Africa's for a population three times the size. Power
supplies last some 4 hours a day in urban centres while many
rural areas often get nothing.
The plan is to add a 220 MW power plant to Lafarge Africa's
existing 90 MW plant, which is used mainly for its cement
operations in Nigeria.
The plant supplies about 40 MW of excess power already, so
once the new plant is built about 260 MW will go to the national
grid under a power purchase agreement.
Under the agreement, Wartsila will build and manage the
power plant, while Lafarge Africa, the Nigerian arm of the
world's biggest cement maker, will manage the project.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World
Bank's private sector development division, will provide
financial support and advisory services.
Nigerian power companies are also expanding, particularly
since the government sold several power assets last October
under a privatisation programme meant to end decades of
blackouts in Africa's most populous nation.
Local conglomerate Transcorp, with interests in
power, oil and gas, has said it will invest $90 million to
upgrade the generation capacity of its power plant to 715
megawatts from 463 megawatts.
Energy firm Forte Oil, which paid $132 million to
buy a 414-megawatt power plant under the government's
privatisation scheme, is also expanding.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Oludare Mayowa and
David Clarke)