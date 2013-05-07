PARIS May 7 Cement maker Lafarge will
probably meet its goal to shrink its debt below 10 billion euros
($13.06 billion) in the second half of 2013, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
"Our programme is significant and will allow us to meet our
debt reduction target of below 10 billion euros probably towards
the second part of the year," Bruno Lafont told reporters.
The group, which is aiming to sell 1 billion euros worth of
assets to cut its debt, said net debt was 11.81 billion at the
end of the first quarter, down 4 percent compared with the same
period in 2012.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Elena Berton; Editing by
James Regan)