PARIS Nov 5 French cement maker Lafarge , which is preparing to merge with Swiss-based Holcim , confirmed its 550 million euro ($690 million) 2015 cost-saving goal on Wednesday as it delivered third-quarter profits in line with expectations.

The company also reaffirmed its forecast for cement demand growth of 2 to 5 percent for this year against 2013 as it posted a 2 percent increase in third-quarter like-for-like sales to 3.636 billion euros, above expectations of 3.6 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 4 percent, or up 2 percent like-for-like, at 887 million euros, against a forecast 888 million. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)