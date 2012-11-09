* Q3 net profit down 5 pct to 319 mln eur

* To cap capital spending at 800 mln eur in 2013

* On track to meet 1 bln eur disposals goal in 2012

PARIS, Nov 9 Lafarge will seek to sell more assets and keep capital expenditure flat next year as it tries to cut its debt below 10 billion euros ($12.7 billion).

The world's largest cement maker intends to limit spending to 800 million euros again in 2013, but said it could be higher if it manages to exceed this year's target of 1 billion euros of disposals. The group has 12.2 billion euros of debt.

The company has been shedding non-core assets and refocusing on its key cement and concrete business after the debt it raked up to acquire Middle Eastern cement maker Orascom in 2007 led to the loss of its investment-grade credit rating last year.

Chief Executive Bruno Lafont told analysts he is comfortable Lafarge will hit its disposals target this year and that the French group could announce the sale of its UK holdings in the coming weeks to obtain clearance for a planned building materials joint venture with miner Anglo American.

"About asset sales, we do not give a figure ... for 2013. Asset optimization remains a way to improve our earnings and our returns, so that will continue all the time," Lafont said.

Going forward, however, the company will aim to cut debt more through cash flow generation than with disposals, he added.

The company has impressed investors with its drive to recover the investment grade rating and is one of Europe's top performers in the construction sector over the past year after its shares hit a five-year low last November.

Shares in Lafarge have gained around 68 percent since the start of this year and are up 21 percent since the end of August compared to a roughly 3 percent for an index of European construction companies. They were trading 1 percent higher at 46.15 euros at 0954 GMT, outperforming a flat CAC40 index.

To speed up the reduction of its debt, Lafarge has also pledged to cut costs to secure savings of at least 400 million this year. It said it remains on track to meet this goal.

The company on Friday confirmed its market growth targets for 2012 on Friday despite posting a 5 percent decline in third-quarter net profit due to restructuring charges and one-time gains in 2011.

Sales volumes for cement declined in the third quarter, hit by the construction slowdown in Europe and bad weather conditions in the U.S. midwest, but price increases and growth in emerging markets lifted revenues in the period by 4 percent to 4.39 billion euros.

Net profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 declined to 319 million euros ($406 million) from 336 million in the same period a year earlier, but rose 13 percent to 330 million excluding the one-off items.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said the earnings were in line with forecasts, while net debt level was slightly better.

"We expect positive earnings momentum in 2013, more asset disposals and deleveraging," they said in a note to investors.