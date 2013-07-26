PARIS, July 26 Lafarge confirmed its
goal to shrink its debt below 10 billion euros ($13 billion)
this year and said it would aim to cut it below 9 billion in
2014 as it reported a recovery in second-quarter profits.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortization in the second quarter declined 8 percent to 922
million euros as sales declined 3 percent to 4.11 billion, the
cement maker said on Friday.
Net profit totalled 201 million, compared with 39 million in
the same period a year earlier when earnings were hit by
exceptional items.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
