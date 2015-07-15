ZURICH, July 15 LafargeHolcim, the company formed by the recent merger between Holcim and Lafarge, on Wednesday confirmed plans to deliver cost savings of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) within three years.

"Following the successful completion of the merger between Lafarge and Holcim and the listing of the new LafargeHolcim shares in Zurich and Paris, the new group will now work towards creating the highest performing company in the building materials industry," the company said in a statement.

Lafarge and Holcim had previously mentioned the target ahead of the merger.

($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)