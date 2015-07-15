(Adds quotes from LafargeHolcim CEO Eric Olsen)

ZURICH, July 15 LafargeHolcim plans to complete the integration of Lafarge and Holcim by the end of next year following their merger and confirmed plans to save 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) within three years.

"By the end of 2016 we will have completed the integration," LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen told a news conference in Zurich. "Within 1,000 days we will realise the full synergy potential."

Lafarge and Holcim had previously mentioned the savings target ahead of the merger.

Olsen declined to give specific forecasts ahead of half-year results due on July 29, but said the cement maker had not seen a dramatic change in global cement demand in recent months. ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)