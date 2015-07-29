ZURICH, July 29 LafargeHolcim aims to pay a dividend of at least 1.30 Swiss francs ($1.35) per share, the world's biggest cement maker said on Wednesday while laying out objectives for the second half of the year.

"As a first step, LafargeHolcim has decided on a progressive dividend policy, starting at least at CHF 1.30 per share for the financial year 2015, subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting in 2016," it said, adding this applied to all shares, including stock paid out as a scrip dividend announced in March.

It said it expected net proceeds of around 6.0 billion francs by year-end from divestments.

"This would lead to a net debt below 15.0 billion francs by year-end 2015, prior to the fair value adjustment on the Lafarge debt and a potential squeeze-out of Lafarge S.A."

($1 = 0.9623 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)