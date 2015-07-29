UPDATE 7-Credit Suisse under fire as clients hunted for tax evasion
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)
ZURICH, July 29 LafargeHolcim aims to pay a dividend of at least 1.30 Swiss francs ($1.35) per share, the world's biggest cement maker said on Wednesday while laying out objectives for the second half of the year.
"As a first step, LafargeHolcim has decided on a progressive dividend policy, starting at least at CHF 1.30 per share for the financial year 2015, subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting in 2016," it said, adding this applied to all shares, including stock paid out as a scrip dividend announced in March.
It said it expected net proceeds of around 6.0 billion francs by year-end from divestments.
"This would lead to a net debt below 15.0 billion francs by year-end 2015, prior to the fair value adjustment on the Lafarge debt and a potential squeeze-out of Lafarge S.A."
($1 = 0.9623 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Switzerland's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured bonds and notes have also been affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Switzerland's 'AAA' rating reflects its track