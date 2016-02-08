ZURICH Feb 8 LafargeHolcim has
received a revised order from the Competition Commission of
India (CCI) to divest its interest in Lafarge India, including
three cement plants and two grinding stations with total annual
capacity of 11 million tons, it said.
"The proposed transaction is an alternate remedy for the
merger of the group's legacy companies and now forms part of the
company's 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.54 billion) divestment
target in 2016," the world's biggest construction materials
group said.
It said last week it was reviewing its divestment plan in
India after talks with Birla Corporation Limited (BCL)
for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants in
Eastern India fell through.
($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs)
