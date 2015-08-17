PARIS Aug 17 Cement maker LafargeHolcim said it would sell two plants in eastern India to Birla Corporation for about 750 million Swiss francs ($767.7 million) as a condition of its recent merger with its French peer.

Indian regulators still need to approve the divestment.

LafargeHolcim said the proceeds of the sale would be used to reduce debt.

($1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs)