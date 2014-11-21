LONDON Nov 21 Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim
are preparing to sell assets in order to go ahead with their
planned merger, and lenders are readying debt financing packages
of around 4.5 billion euros (5.59 billion US dollar) to back
private equity bids, banking sources said on Friday.
The planned merger between French Lafarge and Swiss Holcim
will create the world's top cement group with $44 billion in
annual sales. To steer the deal past competition watchdogs, the
pair have drawn up a list of assets to sell and have already
drawn more than 60 bids.
A number of trade buyers and private equity consortiums are
interested in bidding for the assets and bids are due in early
2015 via a competitive auction process, the banking sources
said.
Bankers are preparing debt financings that equate to around
4.5-5.5 times the assets Earnings Before Interest, Tax,
Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 725-730
million euros, including undrawn debt, the bankers said.
Debt would include a mix of leveraged loans and high yield
bonds denominated in euros, sterling and dollars, the bankers
said.
A staple financing package, which will be available to any
potential buyer to back an acquisition, has been provided by BNP
Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Morgan Stanley, the banking
sources said with one of them adding it totalled around 5.25
times debt to earnings.
BC Partners, Advent and Temasek have teamed up for the
assets, as have CVC and sovereign wealth funds the Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority and Singapore's GIC. Bain and Onex form the
third group and Blackstone, Cinven and Canadian pension
fund CPP are the fourth.
The pair are seeking buyers for Holcim's French activities,
Lafarge's German interests and other operations in Austria,
Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Britain, Canada, the Philippines,
Mauritius and Brazil. That would affect some 10,000 workers and
account for about 3.5 billion euros of sales.
(1 US dollar = 0.8047 euro)
