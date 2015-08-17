(Adds detail on conditional approval, background on Holcim-Lafarge merger and cost-saving plans)

PARIS Aug 17 Cement maker LafargeHolcim said it would sell two plants in eastern India to Birla Corporation for about 750 million Swiss francs ($768 million), as a condition of its recent merger.

Indian regulators still need to approve the sales. LafargeHolcim received conditional approval from the Competition Commission of India for its merger in April 2015.

The sale of assets, including the two cement plants operated by Lafarge India with a combined annual capacity of 5.15 million tons, was part of the agreement.

LafargeHolcim said the proceeds would be used to reduce debt.

LafargeHolcim is selling the plants as part of plans to complete the integration of Lafarge and Holcim by the end of next year, following their merger.

The new company aims to save 1.4 billion euros ($1.55 billion) within three years as a result of the merger that formed the biggest cement producer in the world.