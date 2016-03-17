ZURICH, March 17 LafargeHolcim, the
Swiss-French cement giant in the midst of a post-merger
restructuring, posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss of 2.86
billion Swiss francs ($2.93 billion) after booking 3 billion
francs in impairment and other charges.
It still maintained its proposal for a 1.50 franc per share
dividend announced in November and said it was on track to hit
its 2018 financial targets.
Adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.40 billion francs in
the fourth quarter came in below the 1.45 billion average
estimate in a Reuters poll of by analysts.
Quarterly sales of 7.44 billion francs also missed the poll
average of 7.51 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)