ZURICH May 12 LafargeHolcim's
first-quarter operating profit fell more than analysts expected
as earnings continue to lag following a merger in 2015 that
created the world's biggest cement maker.
Adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation slipped 21.5 percent to 824
million Swiss francs ($848.61 million), the company said on
Thursday, compared to the average analyst estimate of 935
million francs in a Reuters poll.
Sales dropped 5.5 percent to 6.1 billion francs, the company
said, also lagging forecasts.
The Swiss-French company said its 2016 targets were on track
and that it expects adjusted operating EBITDA to grow at least
at a high single-digit rate.
($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)