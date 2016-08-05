ZURICH Aug 5 LafargeHolcim reported
better-than-expected operating profit in its second quarter and
reaffirmed its guidance, easing the pressure on management
struggling to make a success of the mega-merger that created the
building materials giant.
The Switzerland-based company reported adjusted operating
profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of
1.71 billion Swiss francs ($1.76 billion) in the three months
ended June 30, up 6 percent on a like-for-like basis and better
than the 1.62 billion francs expected on average by analysts in
a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9735 Swiss francs)
