MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's Sberbank confirmed on Friday it had sold a 6.12 percent stake in Swiss-French cement giant LafargeHolcim to a group of foreign investors.

Sberbank said the deal would not exert significant influence on its financial results. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Wriitng by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)