BRIEF-Shanghai-based fund management firm and persons acting in concert buys 4.99 pct stake in P2P Financial Information
April 18 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's Sberbank confirmed on Friday it had sold a 6.12 percent stake in Swiss-French cement giant LafargeHolcim to a group of foreign investors.
Sberbank said the deal would not exert significant influence on its financial results. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Wriitng by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
April 18 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says its second biggest shareholder JuneYao Group plans to buy no less than 3 percent stake in the company with following 12 months