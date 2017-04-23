ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close
to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step
down following an internal investigation into activities at a
former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.
LafargeHolcim declined to comment on the FT report.
The cement maker in March said one of its cement plants
probably paid protection money to armed groups in Syria to keep
the factory running in the country.
The disclosure followed an internal investigation and
highlighted the dilemmas companies face when working in conflict
zones.
The sources said Olsen's departure terms were still under
discussion on Sunday.
