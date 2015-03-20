UPDATE 3-Akzo could face investor revolt for blocking talks, PPG says
* Akzo says PPG's proposals are "unacceptable" (Updates to clarify how Akzo's anti-takeover defence mechanism works in final paragraph)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns shares in Switzerland's Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, declined to comment on Friday on the new terms of the firm's merger with France's Lafarge.
Asked whether he supported the new terms, an aide to Galchev said: "No comment."
Holcim and Lafarge have agreed new terms for their plan to create the world's biggest cement company, giving unhappy shareholders in the Swiss firm a better deal.
While the merger is back on track after a rocky few weeks, the two firms have yet to agree who will run the combined entity with annual sales of more than 30 billion euros. Galchev owns 10.8 percent of Holcim via Eurocement. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Akzo says PPG's proposals are "unacceptable" (Updates to clarify how Akzo's anti-takeover defence mechanism works in final paragraph)
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
* Old Mutual top FTSE loser on South Africa woes (Adds details, closing prices)