July 5 Walgreen Co said on Thursday it
plans to buy regional drugstores from Stephen L. LaFrance
Holdings Inc for $438 million, giving the largest U.S. drugstore
chain 144 stores in some smaller communities and a distribution
center in Arkansas.
Walgreen also reported another month of disappointing sales
at its existing stores, with June same-store sales down 10
percent and comparable pharmacy sales down 15 percent. Walgreen
continues to see Express Scripts Holding Co patients go
elsewhere after Walgreen and Express Scripts failed to reach
terms for a new contract at the beginning of the year.
The acquisition of USA Drug, Super D Drug, May's Drug, Med-X
and Drug Warehouse Stores comes weeks after Walgreen said it
would take a 45 percent stake in Europe's Alliance Boots
Holdings Ltd and possibly buy the rest of it in a few
years.
The latest deal, which includes stores in Arkansas, Kansas,
Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Tennessee,
should close around Sept. 1 and is not expected to have a
material impact on this year's earnings per share, Walgreen
said. The chains Walgreen is buying posted $825 million in sales
in 2011.
