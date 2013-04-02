BRIEF-Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
PARIS, April 2 French media group Lagardere on Tuesday said it had agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in sporting events group Amaury for 91.4 million euros ($117.42 million).
Lagardere said Amaury planned to buy back the French media group's Amaury shares and cancel them in a move that would reduce Amaury's share capital. ($1 = 0.7784 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Christian Plumb)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, March 9 WikiLeaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses, to allow them to patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday.
* Fy net income group share 1.8 million euros ($1.9 million)versus 2.1 million euros year ago